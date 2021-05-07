 Skip to main content
Woman in scrubs used cab as getaway car after robbing Clayton bank, charges say
CLAYTON — Whitney N. Smith didn't get far after robbing a bank Wednesday morning in Clayton, authorities say.

The 29-year-old Hanley Hills woman hopped in a red taxicab after holding up the Regions Bank at 8351 Maryland Avenue and made off with cash in a bag, charges say.

Smith was wearing blue hospital scrubs, a pink scarf wrapped around her neck and held a brown bag when she entered the bank at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, charges say. She kept another hand in her pocket, announced a robbery and that she had a gun.

Several customers were inside the bank at the time, charges say. A bank manager pushed a silent alarm and complied with Smith's demand to put cash in her bag.

Police stopped the cab Smith left in about 10 minutes later, charges say. Police found the cash on her as well as a "white powdery substance" in her purse.

Smith, of the 1900 block of Driftway Drive, was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery. Her bail was set at $150,000 cash. No lawyer was listed for Smith in court documents.

