Woman indicted on arson charge for 7-Eleven fire during protest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman has been indicted on an arson charge and accused of conspiring with others to set fire to a 7-Eleven store downtown during a 2020 protest.

Nautica Turner, 26, poured a flammable liquid on the 7-Eleven building near 17th and Pine streets on June 1, 2020, and threw a burning box into the building, the indictment says.

Turner and co-conspirators looted and destroyed the building, the indictment says.

Turner was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Sept. 22 on a charge of conspiracy to commit arson, but the indictment was sealed until her arrest Tuesday, when she appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.

Last month, Justin Cannamore, of St. Louis County, was sentenced to three years in prison for a gun charge and a charge of "demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury." Prosecutors said he took a container of lighter fluid from a woman who was pouring it on the 7-Eleven and demonstrated a better technique.

The incident happened during one of a series of protests that followed the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

