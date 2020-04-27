Woman injured in rolling gun battle in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 44-year-old woman was caught in the middle of a rolling gun battle Sunday night and suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police responded to a prior shooting call about 9:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of O'Fallon Avenue in St. Louis and found the woman suffering from the wound to her hand.

A 46-year-old man who was also at the scene was uninjured and did not cooperate with detectives, police said.

Police believe the man was driving westbound in the 1700 block of Cass Avenue when he exchanged gunfire with occupants of a blue car. During the shooting the woman, who was in a separate car, was hit in the crossfire.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed as stable.