ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is in stable condition after being shot early Thursday morning.
Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., bullets flew into a residence in the 5000 block of Wren Avenue.
Two boys ages 3 and 8 were also in the home, along with two men.
The woman told police she heard the gunshots, then felt pain in her leg.
Officers said they noted ballistic damage on the home as well as to unoccupied vehicles parked on Wren Avenue.
There were no reports of other injuries, and police have not released any additional information pending an investigation.