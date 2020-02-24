Woman is dead, gunman wounded after shooting at Maryland Heights Community Center

Updated at 12:00 a.m.: This story has been corrected to say that the gunman was wounded and in custody but had not died.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A gunman walked into the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night and began shooting, a witness said.

Maryland Heights Police Chief William Carson said late Monday that one woman was dead and the gunman was wounded and in custody.

A Maryland Heights police officer who was outside the center was alerted at 8:12 p.m., went inside and exchanged gun shots with the suspect, Carson said at a news briefing. The suspect was wounded; the officer was not injured, he said.

Carson said the gunman was being treated at a hospital but the chief had no information on his condition. Police planned to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to release more information.

He did not release the names of the gunman nor his victim.

Maya Furr, 20, a lifeguard who was standing nearby, said she saw the man enter the center and fire multiple shots. She said she believed a woman who works at the center was fatally shot.