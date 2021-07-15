Woman is hit by MetroLink train in Maplewood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was hit by a MetroLink train as she tried to cross the tracks in Maplewood on Thursday, but St. Louis County police said she did not have life-threatening injuries.
Police said they received a call about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. There were no further details available late Thursday.
The incident disrupted service for nearly an hour between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne Interstate 44 station and the one in Richmond Heights. Shuttles were used during that time to take passengers to nearby stations.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.