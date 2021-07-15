Woman is hit by MetroLink train in Maplewood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was hit by a MetroLink train as she tried to cross the tracks in Maplewood on Thursday, but St. Louis County police said she did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said they received a call about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. There were no further details available late Thursday.

The incident disrupted service for nearly an hour between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne Interstate 44 station and the one in Richmond Heights. Shuttles were used during that time to take passengers to nearby stations.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 3 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.