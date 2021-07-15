 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman is hit by MetroLink train in Maplewood
0 comments

Woman is hit by MetroLink train in Maplewood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was hit by a MetroLink train as she tried to cross the tracks in Maplewood on Thursday, but St. Louis County police said she did not have life-threatening injuries. 

Police said they received a call about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. There were no further details available late Thursday.

The incident disrupted service for nearly an hour between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne Interstate 44 station and the one in Richmond Heights. Shuttles were used during that time to take passengers to nearby stations.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories July 14, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports