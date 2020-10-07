Woman killed, 5 people hurt when cars collide in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One woman was killed and five people, including a baby, were injured when a car making a U-turn collided with another vehicle in the Baden neighborhood early Wednesday, authorities said.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of North Broadway.

Police said the woman who died was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala that was trying to make a U-turn on Broadway. It collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Impala heading north on North Broadway.

A 20-year-old woman driving the car that was making the U-turn was injured, as were the 23-year-old man driving the other car and four people who were his passengers. His passengers included a 1-year-old girl.

All suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. They were taken to hospitals by ambulance.