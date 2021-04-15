Woman killed, 7-year-old girl injured in shooting in North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and a child was injured Thursday evening in a shooting in the city's North Pointe neighborhood, police say.
The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at McLaran Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard.
The girl, 7, was shot in the ankle and is conscious and breathing, police say.
That area of McLaran has seen several shootings recently, including two men shot and killed April 5 at the same intersection as Thursday's scene, and a 24-year-old man found shot dead early Wednesday about a half-mile away.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
