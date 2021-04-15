 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed, 7-year-old girl injured in shooting in North Pointe neighborhood
0 comments
alert top story

Woman killed, 7-year-old girl injured in shooting in North Pointe neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and a child was injured Thursday evening in a shooting in the city's North Pointe neighborhood, police say.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at McLaran Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The girl, 7, was shot in the ankle and is conscious and breathing, police say. 

That area of McLaran has seen several shootings recently, including two men shot and killed April 5 at the same intersection as Thursday's scene, and a 24-year-old man found shot dead early Wednesday about a half-mile away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories April 14, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports