Woman killed, 7-year-old hurt in shooting in North Pointe neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one woman dead and two others injured, including a 7-year-old girl, in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.

Police say Diesha Boyd, 34, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Boyd was dead at the scene, police said. The 7-year-old child was shot in the foot and an 18-year-old woman was found with an abrasion to her foot. Three other females at the scene, ages 18, 17 and 12, were not hurt.

Police said Boyd lived in the 2500 block of Saddle Ridge Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County near Florissant.

Police had no suspect information and were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

