Woman killed after car goes airborne into South County parking lot

LEMAY — A 57-year-old St. Louis County woman was killed Wednesday when her car went airborne and crashed in a South County parking lot, police said.

County police were called about 6:30 p.m. to Union Road near Reavis Barracks Road where a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu had hit a median while exiting Interstate 55 at a high rate of speed onto Reavis Barracks Road.

The Malibu went airborne into an auto shop parking lot where it struck two parked vehicles, two electrical boxes and the shop building before it came to a rest in an overturned position, police said.

The driver, Rhonda Weedman, of St. George, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

County police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.