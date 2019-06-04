BRIDGETON • A woman was killed after her car drove over a fence and into a concrete barrier at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Friday, according to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Vicky Johnson, 57, of O'Fallon, Mo., was driving her 1997 Ford Escort westbound on Interstate 70 at about 8 p.m. when the Escort swerved off of the roadway. The car drove over a fence and into an airport parking lot, then slammed into a concrete traffic barrier.
Johnson was pronounced dead at an area hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
No other vehicles were involved.