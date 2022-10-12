Woman killed after piece of metal goes through her windshield on Highway 40 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a piece of metal went through her windshield on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis.

The woman was driving west on the highway just after 12:30 p.m. when the metal hit the driver's side of the front windshield before South Vandeventer Avenue. She then crashed her 2012 Mercedes Benz into a concrete wall several times.

It was unclear Wednesday morning if the piece of metal came off another vehicle or if it was roadway debris.

The woman has not yet been identified.