Woman killed after stepping out of her car on I-70 express lanes in St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:20 a.m. Thursday with name of woman who died.

ST. LOUIS — A woman who stepped out of her car following a crash on Interstate 70's express lanes Wednesday was killed when another car then struck her vehicle, police said.

The victim was identified as Mariaraphaella Nguyen-Truong, 24, of the 10000 block of Clairmont Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

She was struck about 6 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 in the express lanes at East Carrie Avenue near O'Fallon Park.

St. Louis police said she had been involved in a single-car crash and her car came to rest perpendicular to the traffic lanes. Nguyen-Truong got out of her car, a 2008 Honda Civic, and was standing on the passenger side of the car when an eastbound 2015 Nissan Altima hit her car, which then hit Nguyen-Truong.

The driver of the Nissan was a 42-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries.

An accident-reconstruction team was investigating the crash.

