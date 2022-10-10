 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Tower Grove South neighborhood

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday in south St. Louis.

Police said the woman was struck at about 6:45 p.m. at Gravois and South Spring avenues.

The scene is in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

The woman's name has not been released. Police also haven't described the vehicle.

Check back for updates.

