Jogger chasing her dog is killed by MetroLink train at crossing in Swansea

SWANSEA — A Belleville woman was hit and killed by a Metro train Sunday morning at a rail crossing here while chasing after her dog, police say.

The woman was identified as Jennifer McDonald, 52, of Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

McDonald was struck by an eastbound MetroLink train shortly before 11 a.m. at a rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road just north of Illinois State Route 161, according to a Swansea police report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Old Caseyville Road crosses the MetroLink tracks near a bicycle and pedestrian trail that runs parallel to the MetroLink route.

Witnesses told investigators McDonald was jogging in the area with her dog when the dog ran off, police said. The gates at the crossing were down and functioning properly when McDonald tried to cross in front of an eastbound train, police said.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at 618-233-8114.

The incident shut down the MetroLink route between Memorial Hospital and Swansea stations for hours Sunday as police investigated.