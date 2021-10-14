 Skip to main content
Woman killed, children injured in single-vehicle crash in Jennings
JENNINGS — A woman was killed and four others were hurt after an SUV overturned at Jennings Station Road and Brookfield Drive on Thursday morning.

St. Louis County police responded to the crash about 5:30 a.m. Investigators say a Chevrolet Suburban with five people inside was traveling west on Jennings Station Road when it left the road, slammed into a utility pole and flipped over.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and was hospitalized. A 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old also were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The 1-year-old was secured in a child car seat, but otherwise, no occupants of the vehicle were wearing a seat belt, police said.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated. The crash is under investigation.

