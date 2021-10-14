 Skip to main content
Woman killed, four people hurt when vehicle crashes into utility pole in Jennings
JENNINGS —  A woman died and four people were hurt, including two children, when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and overturned Thursday morning in Jennings.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Jennings Station Road near Brookfield Drive.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

She and four others were in a Chevrolet Suburban that was heading west on Jennings Station Road. The vehicle ran off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned, landing on its roof. Police haven't said which occupant was driving.

A man in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. A woman was critically hurt. And a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child both suffered minor injuries.

Police didn't provide the gender of the youngest child but said the child was secured in a child car seat. The others in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

