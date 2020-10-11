Woman killed in accident in Lincoln County Saturday

LINCOLN COUNTY — A 71-year-old woman was killed in an accident on Highway 61 Saturday afternoon.

Susan R. Kriz, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died at a hospital after the accident, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. She was driving a Ford Ranger when she hit the back of a 2016 Freightliner that had stopped in traffic about 2:30 p.m., troopers said.

The Freightliner then hit a Ford MPV; the driver of that vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, officers said.

The vehicles were southbound on the highway when the accident happened near the intersection with Route U.