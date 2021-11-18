 Skip to main content
Woman killed in Alton house fire
ALTON, Ill. — One woman in her 60s was found dead in an Alton home early Thursday morning, fire officials say. 

Alton firefighters were called about 5:50 a.m. to the home in the 1600 block of Nolte Place and arrived to find thick smoke coming from the rear of the home, said Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison. 

Firefighters got the blaze under control by about 6:30, but when they entered the home they found a woman in her 60s and a large dog dead inside.

Alton Fatal fire

An early morning fire in the 1600 block of Nolte Place in Alton on Nov. 18, 2021. Photo via KTVI (Fox2.)

Jemison said it's likely the woman died of smoke inhalation. 

Alton police and state fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. 

