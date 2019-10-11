FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman from Richwoods, Missouri, was killed in a car crash Thursday morning in Franklin County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Katherine M. Travis, 21.
The crash was at about 11 a.m. Thursday on Highway 47, north of Kommer Loop.
The patrol said Travis was driving a 2000 Toyota Celica south on Highway 47. The car traveled off the road and hit a fence. Travis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the car, police said.
Paramedics pronounced Travis dead at the scene.