Woman killed in crash on Highway 40 in Richmond Heights

UPDATED at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with more information.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A 49-year-old woman was killed early Tuesday in a crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) between Brentwood Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue.

Karen L. Guccione, 49, of Wildwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guccione was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu eastward on Highway 40 when her car hit a concrete traffic barrier on the right side of the road and swerved into a tractor trailer, hitting it in the side. The tractor trailer went off the right side of the road, trapping the Malibu, which then slammed into a concrete barrier. The tractor trailer caught fire, though the tractor trailer's 41-year-old male driver was not seriously injured.

The fiery wreck happened just before 8 a.m. and also temporarily closed some lanes of westbound Highway 40. Southbound Big Bend from the highway to Dale Avenue was also closed.

The closures caused extensive traffic backups on the highway and its access roads.

Police officers from Richmond Heights and the Missouri Highway Patrol were investigating the incident.