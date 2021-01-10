 Skip to main content
Woman killed in crash with Metro bus near Bellefontaine Cemetery
ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed when she crashed a vehicle into a Metro bus early Sunday, police said. 

The crash happened about 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of North Broadway and East Taylor Avenue, near Bellefontaine Cemetery.

No passengers were on the bus. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital, police said.

Police did not release any other details Sunday morning. 

