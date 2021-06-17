 Skip to main content
Woman killed in double shooting in St. Louis
Woman killed in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a double shooting early Thursday in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The unidentified woman was found lying in grass about 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue. She had been shot several times and died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said they have no suspects.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
