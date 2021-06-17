Woman killed in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a double shooting early Thursday in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis.
The unidentified woman was found lying in grass about 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue. She had been shot several times and died at the scene.
A 39-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said they have no suspects.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.