Woman killed in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a double shooting early Thursday in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The unidentified woman was found lying in grass about 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue. She had been shot several times and died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said they have no suspects.

