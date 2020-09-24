Woman killed in early morning crash on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County

UPDATED at 8:45 a.m. Thursday with additional details.

A woman died in an early morning two-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police Officer Tracy Panus said the crash occurred about 2:55 a.m. Thursday on westbound I-270, east of the Washington-Elizabeth exit.

Panus confirmed that the person who died was a woman, but the woman's name has not been released.

The woman who died was a passenger in a Hyundai Sonata that was struck by a speeding Nissan Sentra, police said.

The Sentra was heading west in the right lane on I-270, approaching the Washington-Elizabeth exit. The Sonata was going west in the second lane of I-270. The driver of the Sonata changed lanes into the right lane, where the Sentra was. The Sentra, traveling at high speed, hit the Sonata, police said.

The man driving the Sentra suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Four adults were in the Sonata, Panus said. Three suffered minor injuries, and the fourth was the woman passenger who died at the scene.

Police did not identify the driver of either vehicle.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and accident-reconstruction team are investigating the crash.