Woman killed in early-morning downtown St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning, police said.
The crash occurred at 2:23 a.m. at 10th Street and Washington Avenue, St. Louis police said. They had no other information about the crash early Monday.
Fox 2 / KTVI reported that a blue car crashed into a white pickup truck and four passengers were ejected, closing the streets for hours.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
