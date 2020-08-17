You are the owner of this article.
Woman killed in early-morning wreck in downtown St. Louis
Woman killed in early-morning wreck in downtown St. Louis

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with additional information from police, including a different time for the incident. 

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning, police said.

The crash, which involved a sedan and a pickup truck, occurred about 3:30 a.m. at 10th Street and Washington Avenue, St. Louis police said. They had no other information about the wreck early Monday.

Fox 2/KTVI reported that a blue car crashed into a white pickup and four passengers were ejected, closing the streets for hours.

