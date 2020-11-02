Woman killed in fatal Jennings accident is identified, three children injured

Updated at 10:45 a.m. Monday with the identity of the deceased.

JENNINGS — A 26-year-old woman was killed when a car ran a red light and struck the car she was driving on Sunday evening, police said.

Zschasmene Thomas, 26, of the 6100 block of Minerva Avenue in St. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe a Chrysler 300 was driving on Jennings Station Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday and ran a red light at McLaran Avenue, slamming into the Pontiac G6 driven by Thomas. Thomas was ejected from her car.

Though police initially said there were three passengers in the car Thomas was driving, police said on Monday that there were four - a man and three children, ages 11, 7 and 1. The passengers were all taken to area hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 23-year-old man, and his passenger did not suffer any serious injuries. The man was taken into custody, but has not yet been charged with a crime.

