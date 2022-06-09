Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A woman died and at least three people were seriously hurt Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at an intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January.

Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues.

Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. in a prepared statement described Tuesday night's crash but did not release the name or age of the woman who died.

The vehicle that caused the crash, McCall said, made an illegal left turn from eastbound Hereford onto northbound North Elizabeth. The car had a green light but not a green turning arrow, police said.

That car hit the passenger side of another vehicle, which had the green light as it was heading west on Chambers Road. Hereford becomes Chambers at North Elizabeth.

That collision caused a secondary crash involving two other vehicles that were heading east on Hereford, McCall said.

McCall did not say which vehicle the woman who was fatally injured had been in, nor did he say if police arrested the driver whose illegal turn caused the wreck.

Investigators were gathering more information, he said, to determine if they would seek charges.

Ronald Washington III of Calverton Park was fatally injured at that same intersection in January, in a crash highlighted complaints among city leaders and residents about speeders in the area.

Washington, 18, was the driver of a speeding sedan that ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck about 9 p.m. on Jan. 10. Some of the wreckage ended up on the sidewalk in front of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church and School, at 120 North Elizabeth Avenue.

Two passengers riding with Washington were critically injured, police said at the time. The driver of the pickup truck, broadsided by the speeding sedan, survived without serious injury.

