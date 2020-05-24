Woman killed in head-on collision in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Barbara M. Shaffer, 75, of De Soto was driving her 2002 Mercedes Benz ML320 northbound on Missouri Highway 47 near Carp Lake Road at around 1 p.m. A 24-year-old man in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling southbound when he lost control and collided with Shaffer's car.

The Trailblazer ran off the road and overturned, striking a fence. The driver was left with minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Shaffer's car also struck a fence. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.