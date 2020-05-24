You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman killed in head-on collision in Washington County
0 comments

Woman killed in head-on collision in Washington County

Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Barbara M. Shaffer, 75, of De Soto was driving her 2002 Mercedes Benz ML320 northbound on Missouri Highway 47 near Carp Lake Road at around 1 p.m. A 24-year-old man in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling southbound when he lost control and collided with Shaffer's car.

The Trailblazer ran off the road and overturned, striking a fence. The driver was left with minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Shaffer's car also struck a fence. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports