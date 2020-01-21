Woman killed in head-on crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A woman whose car crossed the center line on a Warren County highway Monday was killed in a head-on crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The victim was identified as Lacey L. Burkhart, 24, of Washington, Missouri.

The patrol said the collision occurred about 7:35 a.m. Monday on Highway TT, south of Woodland Drive. Burkhart was driving north in a 2005 Ford Taurus that crossed the center line on a curve and hit an oncoming pickup, the patrol said.

Burkhart died at the scene. The patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The southbound pickup, a 2005 Ford F550, was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Wright City, Missouri. Police said that driver was uninjured. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.