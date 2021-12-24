 Skip to main content
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Walnut Park East neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in north St. Louis, police said.

The woman was hit near the intersection of West Florissant and Thrush avenues just after 8 p.m., police said. The vehicle then left. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. 

An accident reconstruction team had been requested. No other details were available.

