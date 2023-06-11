ST. LOUIS — A woman killed when the car she was riding in overturned on Interstate 55 last month has been identified as 33-year-old Rhonda McCollum. Her address is unknown, St. Louis police said.

The May 22 crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-55 near Interstate 44, according to a police report.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was speeding northbound on I-55 in a 1999 Chevrolet Camaro when he lost control and the vehicle overturned, police said. Both he and McCollum were ejected from the car as it hit a metal guardrail and an exit sign.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition.

