JEFFERSON COUNTY • A 63-year-old Sullivan woman was killed Wednesday in a crash in western Jefferson County.
Carol J. Hoffman, 63, of Sullivan, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape on Highway 30 near Dittmer Road about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a pickup truck going the opposite direction crossed into her lane, causing the crash, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford F-150, was a 42-year-old man from Lonedell. He had moderate injuries, according the highway patrol.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.