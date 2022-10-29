Woman killed in Jennings crash identified by police

JENNINGS — A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings was identified on Saturday.
Police said Floyde Woodruff, 74, of the 2300 block of Middle River Road in Jennings, died around 6 p.m. Thursday when she made a left turn into oncoming traffic at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Neither car was carrying passengers.
Editor's Note: This story was updated Saturday, Oct. 29, with the deceased's name.