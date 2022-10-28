 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman killed in Jennings crash

  • 0

JENNINGS — A woman was killed Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings. 

The woman, 74, died around 6 p.m. when she made a left turn into oncoming traffic at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. She has not yet been identified. 

The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

Neither car was carrying passengers. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News