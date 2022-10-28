Woman killed in Jennings crash

JENNINGS — A woman was killed Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings.
The woman, 74, died around 6 p.m. when she made a left turn into oncoming traffic at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. She has not yet been identified.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Neither car was carrying passengers.
From staff reports
