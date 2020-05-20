You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman killed in Moline Acres crash
0 comments

Woman killed in Moline Acres crash

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

MOLINE ACRES — A St. Louis-area woman was killed in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Moline Acres, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Terri Y. Jackson, 55, was turning south onto Lewis and Clark Boulevard from Prestige Lane about 8:40 p.m. when her Chevrolet Cobalt was struck by a 2020 Dodge Charger heading north, the patrol said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Charger's driver, Randon Y. Ewing, 25, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Kansas City police officers indicted in excessive force case
Law and order

Two Kansas City police officers indicted in excessive force case

Officers Matthew G. Brummett, 37, and Charles Prichard, 47, have each been charged with fourth-degree assault for recklessly causing physical pain to Breona Hill, also known as Briya or Bryan Hill, by slamming her face against the concrete sidewalk, kneeing her in the face, torso and ribs, and forcing her arms over her head while cuffed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports