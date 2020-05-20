Woman killed in Moline Acres crash

MOLINE ACRES — A St. Louis-area woman was killed in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Moline Acres, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Terri Y. Jackson, 55, was turning south onto Lewis and Clark Boulevard from Prestige Lane about 8:40 p.m. when her Chevrolet Cobalt was struck by a 2020 Dodge Charger heading north, the patrol said.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Charger's driver, Randon Y. Ewing, 25, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
Both vehicles were extensively damaged.
