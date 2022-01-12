 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman killed in North St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Riverview Boulevard near St. Louis' Walnut Park neighborhoods.

Police were called to the crash at West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard just before 10:15 a.m. and found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Louis police said it was unclear whether she had been a passenger or driver in the crash. 

Investigators believe a man from one of the involved vehicles fled the scene of the crash on foot. 

Police did not immediately release any other information on the crash Wednesday. 

