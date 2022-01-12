Woman killed in North St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Riverview Boulevard near St. Louis' Walnut Park neighborhoods.
Police were called to the crash at West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard just before 10:15 a.m. and found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Louis police said it was unclear whether she had been a passenger or driver in the crash.
Investigators believe a man from one of the involved vehicles fled the scene of the crash on foot.
Police did not immediately release any other information on the crash Wednesday.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.