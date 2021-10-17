 Skip to main content
Woman killed in quadruple shooting in St. Louis
Woman killed in quadruple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a quadruple shooting early Sunday in St. Louis. 

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8600 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, police said.

Paramedics pronounced a woman dead at the scene of the shooting, police said. 

The woman, 19, had not been identified Sunday. 

Two men, 18, and a girl, 16, were also wounded in the shooting, police said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were stable Sunday, police said. 

Police did not release more details. 

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Police tape
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

