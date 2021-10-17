Woman killed in quadruple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a quadruple shooting early Sunday in St. Louis.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8600 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, police said.

Paramedics pronounced a woman dead at the scene of the shooting, police said.

The woman, 19, had not been identified Sunday.

Two men, 18, and a girl, 16, were also wounded in the shooting, police said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were stable Sunday, police said.

Police did not release more details.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

