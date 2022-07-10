Woman killed in shoooting, car stolen outside Riverview market

RIVERVIEW — A woman was shot and killed Sunday evening outside a Riverview market before her car was stolen from the scene.

Riverview police were called to the shooting in the parking lot outside Raqqa Food Mart about 5 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Her car was stolen after she was shot, police said.

First responders treated the woman before she was pronounced dead at the scene in the 300 block of Chambers Road, police said.

St. Louis County police detectives are leading the investigation.

County police did not release the victim's name or age Sunday evening.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.