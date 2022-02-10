Woman killed in shooting in Metro East town of Greenville

BOND COUNTY — A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night in the Metro East town of Greenville and a person was reportedly barricaded inside a nearby residence, police said.

The woman was shot just before 7:30 p.m., and her body was found in the 600 block of East South Street, several blocks south of Greenville University, the Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The home where the person was reportedly holed up inside was in the 500 block of East Main Street, just about a block north of the shooting scene.

Illinois State Police said the investigation was "in its infancy" and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone who saw the shooting or knows anything about the events surrounding the incident are asked to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

Greenville is the county seat of Bond County, and is about a 52-mile drive northeast of St. Louis. As of 2019, its population was about 16,000 people.