Woman killed in shooting outside Riverview market, car stolen and burned

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Monday with more information

RIVERVIEW — A woman was shot and killed Sunday evening outside a Riverview market before her car was stolen from the scene.

The woman was identified Monday as Laruth Jones, 34.

Riverview police were called to the shooting in the parking lot outside Raqqa Food Mart about 5 p.m. and found Jones with a gunshot wound.

Her car was stolen after she was shot, police said. It was later found burned and unoccupied near E. Linton Avenue and Emily Street in the city's College Hill neighborhood.

St. Louis County police detectives are leading the investigation.