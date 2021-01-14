Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Charles County, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday, on eastbound Highway 40 near Prospect Road in Lake Saint Louis. Highway patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the wreckage was between the highway and the outer road.

The woman, whose name was not released, was the only occupant of the car that crashed. The vehicle overturned and caught fire, Wheetley said.

The woman had been thrown from the vehicle and died of her injuries.

