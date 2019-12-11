ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman from the St. Louis area was killed late Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 44, police said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Sarah J. Lynch, 33.
At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lynch crashed on westbound I-44, west of Interstate 270. Police said she lost control of the 2001 Lincoln Navigator she was driving. The vehicle hit the left median wall, then the right median and overturned, police said.
Lynch, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, police said. She died at the scene.