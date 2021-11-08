Woman killed in St. Charles head-on crash, police say

ST. CHARLES — One woman was killed Monday morning in a head-on car crash in St. Charles.
A white Subaru Outback and a black SUV were involved in the crash about 7 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Muegge Road and Cutright Lane, according to St. Charles police.
One female driver died from her injuries. St. Charles police did not immediately release her name.
The driver of the other car was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The St. Charles city Traffic Division is investigating the crash.