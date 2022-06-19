 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman killed in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday evening in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood, St. Louis police said. 

The woman was shot in the chest about 8 p.m. near a large apartment complex in the 1400 block of Cochran Place, police said. 

She was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police did not release any further details or publicly identify the victim Saturday.

