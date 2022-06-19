Woman killed in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday evening in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood, St. Louis police said.
The woman was shot in the chest about 8 p.m. near a large apartment complex in the 1400 block of Cochran Place, police said.
She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police did not release any further details or publicly identify the victim Saturday.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today