Woman killed in St. Louis County home invasion, resident who shot her not charged

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The woman shot to death in Glasgow Village this week was trying to rob a resident in a home invasion when he killed her, police said Wednesday.

The resident won't face charges, police said.

The dead woman, Shabria Furlow, 23, of Bridgeton, was among several people trying to commit a robbery or home invasion about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when she was shot, St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said.

Furlow died at the home, in the 300 block of Lancashire Road, in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Police questioned the resident, a man, who killed her, and Panus said he was cooperative with investigators.

Detectives turned their findings over to the St. Louis County prosecutor, Wesley Bell, whose office decided to file no charges, Panus said. Panus said the man wasn't arrested or charged so she declined to release his name. She said she didn't know how old he is.