Woman, 20, killed in St. Louis shooting, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — A man is in custody after a 20-year-old woman was killed in St. Louis early Monday morning, police said.

Police responding to a shooting call shortly after 12 a.m. found the woman with a gunshot wound to her torso on a porch in the 4000 block of Cora Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they took a 22-year-old man into custody in connection to the shooting.

The death marks the 193rd homicide in the city in 2019, up from 181 homicides last year, according to St. Louis police.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or give an anonymous tip to potentially receive a reward to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

