Woman killed in SUV crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A woman from Swansea, Illinois, was fatally injured Monday when her SUV crashed into a concrete pole along Interstate 64.
The Illinois State Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Edith T. Holmes.
Police said Holmes was driving a 2019 Ford Flex west on I-64. The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway just before 4:30 p.m. Monday and hit the concrete pole near exit 3A. She died at the scene.
From staff reports
