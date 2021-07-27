 Skip to main content
Woman killed in SUV crash in St. Clair County
Woman killed in SUV crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A woman from Swansea, Illinois, was fatally injured Monday when her SUV crashed into a concrete pole along Interstate 64.

The Illinois State Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Edith T. Holmes.

Police said Holmes was driving a 2019 Ford Flex west on I-64. The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway just before 4:30 p.m. Monday and hit the concrete pole near exit 3A. She died at the scene.

