ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was killed and two people, including a teenage boy, were injured in a triple shooting Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

They were shot just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Halls Ferry Road after several people got into a fight outside a home there.

Police haven't said if they have a suspect.

Officers found a woman dead outside the home and the two surviving victims inside. The woman's name has not been released.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said a teenage boy was treated for minor injuries, and a woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.