ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One woman died after three people were shot Monday night in St. Louis County near the city's Riverview neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Shepley Drive around 9 p.m. and found a man and woman shot. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A third victim, a woman, had walked to a nearby home.

She and the man are expected to survive.

Investigators said they believe someone fired shots at the three while they were in a parking lot.